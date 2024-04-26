FLANAGAN: 'You have no place, here...' as chaos descends on Quesnel council

Quesnel councillor Tony Goulet, also a Metis politician, described the book 'Grave Error,' edited by Tom Flanagan and Chris Champion, as 'traumatizing.' Efforts by contributor Frances Widdowson to discuss the content at a meeting of the Quesnel council were dismissed as unwelcome and unwanted Courtesy of City of Quesnel