FLETCHER: Another oil pipeline? Start a second gas pipeline first

Tom Fletcher grew up in the Peace River region and has covered BC politics and business as a journalist since 1984.The latest head-butting contest between Alberta and BC is underway, after BC Premier David Eby responded angrily to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s initiative to finance preliminary route work for a second oil pipeline to BC’s northern coast.It’s a dialogue of the deaf. Eby continues to rant that there is no private sector proponent, calling it a “fictional Alberta bitumen pipeline,” while avoiding the obvious point that Justin Trudeau’s protester-inspired northern oil tanker ban remains in place to ensure no private investors can come forward.Smith blasts back that it’s not BC’s coast, it’s Canada’s coast, adding the thinly veiled independence threat that “there is no universe in which Alberta will tolerate being landlocked in our own country by our neighbouring province.” To borrow a phrase from Eby, Mark Carney shouldn’t mistake Smith’s politeness for weakness..MORGAN: It's time for less talk, more action from Premier Smith.There may be no private proponent, but there’s a prominent public player, owned by thee and me. Under Kinder Morgan Canada, the hard-fought Trans Mountain expansion built capacity for a “northern leg” on the Alberta side. With the TMX pipe to Burnaby already filled to around 80% of capacity, proceeding with that would make business sense.Conventional media coverage sheds more heat than light. There’s a Canadian Press/CBC formula for these anti-pipeline stories.First up is Marilyn Slett, elected chief of the Heiltsuk from the mid-coast village of Bella Bella. She is the current spokesperson for Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative, which sounds like a tribal council but isn’t. It’s an outgrowth of the environmentalist-created Great Bear Rainforest plan, which under Eby’s NDP government is quickly extending to further “protection” of the Great Bear Sea. (Think of it as our version of Donald Trump’s Gulf of America.).National media contact number two is Union of BC Indian Chiefs Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, whose current membership isn’t listed, but who is treated as a spokesperson for all BC indigenous communities. Phillip has been a fixture at BC pipeline protests for oil as well as gas, and his wife is now an NDP MLA for East Vancouver. There are pro-pipeline communities and people in BC’s Interior, but you won’t generally hear from them.Hereditary chiefs are also lined up. BC’s rapidly accelerating surrender of Crown land to aboriginal rights claims has included recognition of “Indigenous Protected Areas” declared by those claiming the territory..KEENEY: Jimmy Kimmel, the rise of smugness and the fall of late night comedy.Gitanyow hereditary chiefs made themselves clear in November 2024 that an “Indigenous Protected Area” was being prepared for the Cranberry and Kiteen watersheds, specifically to block the expected pipeline route for Ksi Lisims LNG, a project co-owned by the Nisga’a Nation and supported by BC and Ottawa.As mentioned in my September 17 column, the North American network of professional protesters has swung into action to target the Ksi Lisims project, which would revive and slightly reroute the former Prince Rupert Gas Transmission line to Nisga’a territory..That route would likely be similar to the finally-completed Coastal GasLink pipeline that supplies LNG Canada at Kitimat. Adding a Trans Mountain northern leg or some new version of the defeated Northern Gateway bitumen pipeline, along with BC’s promised Northwest Transmission Line to power the floating Ksi Lisims plant, and an energy corridor to the Pacific becomes a reality.The Ksi Lisims gas pipeline permits were granted in September, without the onerous provisions of Trudeau’s Impact Assessment Act, better known as the “No More Pipelines Act.” Under the deal worked out during former BC premier Gordon Campbell’s term, the BC government’s Environmental Assessment Office permits are accepted by the Impact Assessment Agency without the traditional Canadian duplication of frog and snail studies..GIESBRECHT: No digging necessary at Kamloops Residential School .Federal fisheries and other permits still remain, and a Trudeaupian “gender and cultural safety plan” with annual updates is now required, but some efficiencies achieved in those dark days of Campbell and Stephen Harper have survived.These are the flickering flames that keep Harper’s (and now Carney’s) promise of Canada as an emerging “energy superpower” from fading into darkness.Tom Fletcher grew up in the Peace River region and has covered BC politics and business as a journalist since 1984. He lives in Victoria.tomfletcherbc@gmail.comX: @tomfletcherbc