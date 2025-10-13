Opinion

FLETCHER: Another oil pipeline? Start a second gas pipeline first

BC cries ‘fictional pipeline’ while Ottawa’s tanker ban keeps it that way.
Demonstrators gather at the Alberta Legislature to call for completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project in 2018. BC’s NDP government battled the Alberta NDP government of Rachel Notley, and now a second dispute over an oil pipeline is heating up.
Demonstrators gather at the Alberta Legislature to call for completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline twinning project in 2018. BC’s NDP government battled the Alberta NDP government of Rachel Notley, and now a second dispute over an oil pipeline is heating up.Image courtesy of Alberta government
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Alberta
David Eby
Danielle Smith
British Columbia
Pipeline
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news