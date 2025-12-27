Opinion

FLETCHER: BC cities rebel against Eby’s housing dictatorship

Mayors dispute NDP’s claim that BC mega-housing rules, new home quotas bringing rents down. .
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Bcpoli
British Columbia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news