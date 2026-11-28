VICTORIA — When Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA A’aliya Warbus took the stage to be sworn in as Premier Lorne Doerkson’s environment minister, her father Steven Point watched proudly from the front row.Their presence offered a fitting symbol of the BC Conservative government’s delicate task to make progress on BC’s central challenge — reconciling the rights of the Crown with those of more than 200 indigenous groups, most of whom have not signed treaties.Point brings unique insight to the task. He has served as Sto:lo Nation tribal chief, provincial court judge, and BC lieutenant governor, where he struggled with wearing the Windsor Uniform, the ornate military dress that symbolizes the authority of British royalty.Among his daughter’s first tasks is to put an end to part of former premier David Eby’s radical “land back” program, placing race-based restrictions on access to provincial parks at times and places deemed significant to indigenous people. Doerkson’s mandate letter tersely instructs Warbus to “restore public access to Crown land, beaches and the backcountry for all British Columbians through legislation.”That’s just the start of her work. Warbus is to terminate the NDP’s walking-dead CleanBC program, including its impossible zero-emission vehicle sales quotas. She must also count greenhouse gas emissions saved by LNG exports to Asia, and set fixed timelines for environmental approvals.Provincial parks restrictions were a target not of Warbus but of Caroline Elliott, who led the fight for public access that carried her to within 50 votes of becoming BC Conservative leader and likely premier.Elliott takes on a larger project in the rollback of “land back” as attorney general. Her mandate includes repealing BC’s unique Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and its companion law requiring all BC legislation to conform to the untested UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples..Elliott is also instructed to “introduce a Property Rights Defence Act to protect private property rights and uphold the validity of BC’s land title system.” This is a shot across the bow of the BC Court of Appeal decision upholding DRIPA, and the recent BC Supreme Court ruling that the Cowichan Tribes have a right to a pre-contact summer camp that supersedes private land titles.Add to that an Aboriginal Title Transparency Act, in concert with the minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, to publish information about active land claims, legal actions, and land-use agreements that were being developed in secret by the NDP.Geoffrey Moyse, a lawyer who advised six successive BC governments on Aboriginal law, argues that Eby and NDP ministers simply ignored the Constitution and case law by trying to declare Crown land to be owned by selected indigenous groups who claim it. He calls it “legal nonsense” and a “woke land-back agenda” based on the “stolen land” narrative promoted by Eby since he was orchestrating protests against the 2010 Winter Olympics.In July, I described to Western Standard readers the NDP strategy of going around courts and treaties by entering into secret “consent agreements” that cede final authority over vital mineral areas to what may be one of several indigenous land claims from their semi-nomadic era. In this and other Crown land access deals, the NDP tried to impose non-disclosure agreements on local governments before elected councils could be told what was happening and where.Moving beyond indigenous rights, the Doerkson government has already retracted education ministry instructions for the NDP’s Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity program, dubbed SOGI 123.There is a parallel here. Just as we were told over and over that we should ignore the plain meaning of indigenous “free, prior and informed consent” because it is “not a veto” over Crown land use — until it is a veto — BC residents were assured that SOGI 123 was merely an “anti-bullying” program.Sexual orientation should continue to be protected against discrimination, but “gender identity” is an unscientific ideology that supports children choosing whatever gender they like, in defiance of biology and parental consent.The BC Teachers’ Federation has vowed to “keep doing what we have always done,” with gender identity protected by the BC Human Rights Code. Trans flags and trans ideology won’t disappear from classrooms without further measures.Tom Fletcher has covered BC politics and business as a journalist since 1984.tomfletcherbc@gmail.comX: @tomfletcherbc