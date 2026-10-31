Opinion

FLETCHER: BC Conservatives must untangle the NDP-union alliance

Teachers, hospital workers saw member union dues used to attack the opposition after a decade of getting their way.
BC NDP leader David Eby makes a campaign stop with nurses’ union members in Vancouver, October 22, 2026. One of his last promises before losing the election was to pass a law setting nurse-to-patient ratios in healthcare facilities.
BC NDP leader David Eby makes a campaign stop with nurses’ union members in Vancouver, October 22, 2026. One of his last promises before losing the election was to pass a law setting nurse-to-patient ratios in healthcare facilities.Image courtesy of BC NDP/AI
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David Eby
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Bc Teachers Federation
Unions
Opinion
Opinion Column
BC Nurses Union (BCNU)
2026 BC election
Hospital Employees Union