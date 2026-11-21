Tom Fletcher has covered BC politics and business as a journalist since 1984.VICTORIA – Last week’s column described former UN climate finance czar Mark Carney’s quiet retreat from former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government’s impractical greenhouse gas reduction program, notably by delaying the Clean Fuel Regulations that are designed to force Canadians to buy electric vehicles for 75% of new cars by 2035.Carney’s government is struggling with the fallout from Trudeau’s collapsed dream of making Ontario an electric car and battery superpower. The Stellantis assembly plant in Brampton is the current focus, sitting idle for three years after a plan to convert it to electric Jeeps was abandoned despite huge subsidies from Ottawa.In BC, nine years of NDP government have left an embedded structure of CleanBC regulations designed to force more electrification. The glaring problem with this is that BC Hydro can’t keep up with current demand, even with Site C — the ironically renamed John Horgan Dam — in full operation on the Peace River.BC Hydro reported in September that it has had to shell out $2.09 billion for imported power to keep the lights on in the last three fiscal years, mostly from the US. In the final months of the NDP administration, the utility even departed from the government’s strict renewable-only policy by taking over an old industrial gas-fired power plant on Vancouver Island to ensure grid stability in winter.Premier Lorne Doerkson’s government has moved ahead on the most obvious of these measures. Its platform promises to put gas-fired power production back on the menu to keep up with demand, adding it to power calls that invite producers to apply for BC Hydro power purchase contracts. It seems wiser to obtain gas-fired power from BC producers rather than continue to buy it from Washington gas or Wyoming coal..What happens to the NDP plan to pour billions into wind farms remains to be seen. BC Hydro announced power contracts for four big wind projects earlier this year, all with 51% indigenous ownership that magically exempts them from environmental review of the massive roadbuilding and heavy construction involved in often mountainous locations.Another BC Conservative platform promise is to return choice for home energy use. Municipalities will no longer be allowed to ban natural gas for heating in new housing construction, a ban that Vancouver’s new left-wing city council has just voted to try to reinstate.I won’t repeat the points I made here in July about the over-selling of heat pumps, with subsidies offered even for replacing conventional electric heat with them. This does save power, but the up-front cost is another heavy load on housing that many people can’t afford now.Another example of the infiltration of NDP-Green policy into construction is the requirement for condo strata councils to prepare “electrical planning reports” by the end of 2026. The NDP government passed a law three years ago requiring all strata properties of more than five units to assess their ability to add heat pumps and electric vehicle charging stations.The reports themselves represent a substantial cost, and upgrading electrical systems in existing buildings is another big cost that lands on housing, if it can be done at all.Barry Penner, a former BC environment minister who now chairs the Energy Futures Institute, says the NDP’s CleanBC program to eliminate gas from home heating and hot water would, by itself, increase demand greatly. BC Hydro’s own modelling shows that if imposed, by 2050, the electricity demand for heating and hot water could equal the output of two more Site C dams.Then there is a proposed expansion of mining, which Carney’s government is determined to speed up. BC has several new mine projects being considered, mostly in the northwest, and the NDP government green-lighted a $6 billion power line from the Peace dams to run those and new liquefied natural gas production.This creates a larger version of the NDP’s bad idea that it’s fine to export LNG, but not to burn gas here. BC was headed to a future where electric cars are charged up with US carbon-fuelled power, and electricity is used up for home heating while high-paying industrial jobs can’t be created.“Every additional megawatt of electricity required for heating is power that could otherwise support new mines, manufacturing facilities and other investments that generate jobs and tax revenue,” Penner observes. “With a record provincial debt that has more than doubled in the past six years, BC cannot afford to leave economic opportunities on the sidelines.”This zombie idea must not be allowed to lurch forward any longer.Tom Fletcher has covered BC politics and business as a journalist since 1984.