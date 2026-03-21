Opinion

FLETCHER: BC, Ontario lead the way in falling population

Costs keep rising, and the only employment growth is in government.
BC Premier David Eby tours a metal fabrication business in Maple Ridge on March 18, to announce a $2 million provincial grant for expansion. Borrowed public money is going to help some private businesses, but public sector employment is the main growth in jobs.
BC Premier David Eby tours a metal fabrication business in Maple Ridge on March 18, to announce a $2 million provincial grant for expansion. Borrowed public money is going to help some private businesses, but public sector employment is the main growth in jobs. Image courtesy of BC government
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Bc
David Eby
Population Growth
British Columbia
West Coast
Opinion
Opinion Column

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