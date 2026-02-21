Opinion

FLETCHER: BC taxpayers may hope this is the last NDP budget

Passive-aggressive tax hikes will add to the cost-of-living burdens.
Budget day blues: Finance Minister Brenda Bailey presents a grim picture of the province’s finances, despite tax increases, in her budget speech at the BC legislature, February 17, 2026.
Budget day blues: Finance Minister Brenda Bailey presents a grim picture of the province’s finances, despite tax increases, in her budget speech at the BC legislature, February 17, 2026.Image courtesy of BC government
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
Bc Ndp
Opinion
Opinion Column
Budget 2026

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news