Opinion

FLETCHER: BC’s anti-NDP coalition tradition endures for a reason

Purge of perceived Liberals has backfired on BC Conservative leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.
Campaigning for the BC Conservative leadership in April 2026, Kerry-Lynne Findlay meets with Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy at the aging Taylor Bridge across the Peace River. Kealy sits as an independent, along with an increasing number of MLAs who have rejected Findlay’s leadership.
Campaigning for the BC Conservative leadership in April 2026, Kerry-Lynne Findlay meets with Peace River North MLA Jordan Kealy at the aging Taylor Bridge across the Peace River. Kealy sits as an independent, along with an increasing number of MLAs who have rejected Findlay’s leadership. Image courtesy of Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Facebook
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