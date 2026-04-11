Opinion

FLETCHER: BC's indigenous rights crisis — how Premier Eby voted for a law he can now neither fix nor escape

The NDP premier unanimously backed DRIPA in 2019 — now courts are weaponizing it against his government, and he needs indigenous consent just to amend it.
Hatley Castle is the centrepiece of a former military college near Victoria that now operates as Royal Roads University. The property is part of a proposed treaty settlement with the Songhees Nation, now disputed by another group involved in treaty talks.
Hatley Castle is the centrepiece of a former military college near Victoria that now operates as Royal Roads University. The property is part of a proposed treaty settlement with the Songhees Nation, now disputed by another group involved in treaty talks. Image courtesy of Tom Fletcher
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Bc
Indigenous
David Eby
West Coast
Opinion
Opinion Column
DRIPA
aboriginal title

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