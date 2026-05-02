Opinion

FLETCHER: BC’s indigenous rights tangle keeps getting worse

New treaties pushed into the legislature gave the appearance of progress, but neighbouring tribes are not having it.
BC Premier David Eby and his cabinet watch dancers from the K’omoks First Nation during a ceremony to introduce their treaty with BC and Canada for ratification in the BC legislature, April 14, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby and his cabinet watch dancers from the K’omoks First Nation during a ceremony to introduce their treaty with BC and Canada for ratification in the BC legislature, April 14, 2026.BC government photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Indigenous
David Eby
West Coast
Opinion
Opinion Column
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news