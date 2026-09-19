Opinion

FLETCHER: BC’s latest treaties will provide land certainty? No, they won’t

Former attorneys general insist that ‘modern treaties’ are the solution to intractable, overlapping territorial claims.
BC Premier David Eby and cabinet ministers participate in a meeting of the Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations, one of a series of elaborate annual consultation meetings with indigenous leaders, at Ucluelet, June 4, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby and cabinet ministers participate in a meeting of the Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations, one of a series of elaborate annual consultation meetings with indigenous leaders, at Ucluelet, June 4, 2026.BC government photo
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