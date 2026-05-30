Opinion

FLETCHER: BC’s latest treaty soon set in stone, except for its costs

K’omoks treaty approved on legislature’s final day, supported by a few BC Conservatives.
K’omoks Chief Counsellor Nicole Rempel presents Premier David Eby and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert with a ceremonial paddle at a meeting in the premier’s office at the BC legislature, April 14, 2026.
K’omoks Chief Counsellor Nicole Rempel presents Premier David Eby and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert with a ceremonial paddle at a meeting in the premier’s office at the BC legislature, April 14, 2026. BC government photo
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