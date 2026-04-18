Opinion

FLETCHER: BC's new ‘final’ treaties are anything but — and private landowners will pay the price for decades

Three new indigenous agreements include a 10-year renewal clause and UNDRIP language that lawyers warn strips the legal certainty previous treaties guaranteed — leaving property owners exposed to future claims.
BC Premier David Eby (left) and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert (right) exchange gifts with representatives of the Kitselas First Nation on completing a treaty, at the BC legislature, April 15, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby (left) and Indigenous Relations Minister Spencer Chandra Herbert (right) exchange gifts with representatives of the Kitselas First Nation on completing a treaty, at the BC legislature, April 15, 2026.Image courtesy of BC government
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