Opinion

FLETCHER: Bridges at heart of BC’s fight against US big labour

BC Conservatives bury the Fraser River tunnel plan, likely the NDP’s biggest blunder.
Artist’s rendering of the new 10-lane Massey Bridge over the Fraser River between Delta and Richmond, which was under construction when the NDP government cancelled it in favour of a new tunnel in 2017. The bridge would have been finished at least a year ago.
Artist’s rendering of the new 10-lane Massey Bridge over the Fraser River between Delta and Richmond, which was under construction when the NDP government cancelled it in favour of a new tunnel in 2017. The bridge would have been finished at least a year ago.Image courtesy of BC government
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Bc
David Eby
Steel
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Unions
Opinion
Bridges
Opinion Column
Lorne Doerkson
US Labour
Big Labour