Opinion

FLETCHER: Canada’s bumpy road to being an energy superpower

Many hands out for benefits before the world’s biggest crude corridor can be completed.
Trans Mountain expansion project nears Kamloops. A third, larger line carrying diluted bitumen would follow a similar route to a new deep-water port in Delta, BC.
Trans Mountain expansion project nears Kamloops. A third, larger line carrying diluted bitumen would follow a similar route to a new deep-water port in Delta, BC.Trans Mountain photo
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