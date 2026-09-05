Opinion

FLETCHER: Control the language, control the political direction

David Eby isn’t the only one getting an easy ride by shifting the narrative away from mistakes and admissions of failure.
Tent camp set up on the lawn of Victoria’s provincial courthouse, April 2016. One of several BC camps organized by known coordinators with supporters and supplies brought in, the high-profile camp drove the BC government to take over more hotels and motels for occupants who refused or were expelled from shelters.
Tent camp set up on the lawn of Victoria’s provincial courthouse, April 2016. One of several BC camps organized by known coordinators with supporters and supplies brought in, the high-profile camp drove the BC government to take over more hotels and motels for occupants who refused or were expelled from shelters. Tom Fletcher photo
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