Opinion

FLETCHER: David Eby threw away his BC NDP government

Media focused on divisions within the BC Conservatives, but it was BC NDP infighting that turned out to be fatal.
BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson campaigns in Richmond, on his way to a majority government win on Saturday.
BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson campaigns in Richmond, on his way to a majority government win on Saturday.Image courtesy of ChatGPT/Facebook/Lorne Doerkson
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David Eby
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Lorne Doerkson
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2026 BC election
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