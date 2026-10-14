Opinion

FLETCHER: David Eby’s $10-a-day daycare subsidy trips him up before debate

BC media turn hostile as the NDP struggles to justify its ill-timed early election call.
BC Premier David Eby arrives for a speech at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 18, 2026. Mayors and councillors pleaded with him not to call a provincial election as their four-year terms come to an end, and days later he did.
BC Premier David Eby arrives for a speech at the Union of BC Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 18, 2026. Mayors and councillors pleaded with him not to call a provincial election as their four-year terms come to an end, and days later he did.Image courtesy of ChatGPT/UBCM
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David Eby
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