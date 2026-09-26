Opinion

FLETCHER: David Eby's anti-Trump strategy reveals his desperation

Carney’s Trump bump isn’t translating for BC premier as he runs away from his record.
BC Premier David Eby and his wife, Cailey Lynch, speak to reporters outside Government House in Victoria on September 22 where he called an election for October 24, less than two years into his majority mandate.
BC Premier David Eby and his wife, Cailey Lynch, speak to reporters outside Government House in Victoria on September 22 where he called an election for October 24, less than two years into his majority mandate. Image courtesy of Tom Fletcher/ChatGPT
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