Opinion

FLETCHER: David Eby’s desperate search for a villain targets Jimmy Pattison

The anti-Trump tactic fizzled, so the BC NDP leader borrows false claims of grocery price gouging from Avi Lewis.
Skeena MLA Claire Rattée (left) participates in a campaign stop in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside with BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson, Oct. 6, 2026. Rattée related her experience in the notorious neighbourhood as a homeless drug user at age 17.
Skeena MLA Claire Rattée (left) participates in a campaign stop in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside with BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson, Oct. 6, 2026. Rattée related her experience in the notorious neighbourhood as a homeless drug user at age 17. Image courtesy of ChatGPT/Screenshot
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