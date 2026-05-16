Opinion

FLETCHER: David Eby’s push for indigenous rights sparks a new revolt

Third try at Heritage Conservation Act changes sparks more protests from business, local governments.
BC Premier David Eby attends a Musqueam ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2024.
BC Premier David Eby attends a Musqueam ceremony for National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21, 2024.BC government photo
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