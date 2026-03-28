Opinion

FLETCHER: David Suzuki says we’ve already wrecked Earth

Geneticist, CBC Radio and TV star, protest leader, and still a prophet of doom.
David Suzuki endorses BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver at a campaign rally in Victoria, April 2017.
David Suzuki endorses BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver at a campaign rally in Victoria, April 2017. Image courtesy of Andrew Weaver on Twitter/X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
David Suzuki
Opinion
Ndp Leadership Race
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news