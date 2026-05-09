Opinion

FLETCHER: Eby’s DRIPA reform mess is pushing BC toward a land-claims showdown

David Eby’s ‘shared decision-making’ is the second province-wide effort to put the land claims genie back in the bottle.
John Horgan is greeted by indigenous dancers as he is sworn in as premier at Government House in Victoria, July 17, 2017. One of his first acts was to order the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to be incorporated into BC law.
John Horgan is greeted by indigenous dancers as he is sworn in as premier at Government House in Victoria, July 17, 2017. One of his first acts was to order the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to be incorporated into BC law. BC government photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
David Eby
British Columbia
Opinion
Opinion Column
Land Claims
DRIPA
aboriginal title
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news