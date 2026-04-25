Opinion

FLETCHER: Eby’s now ‘negotiating’ indigenous rights, but with whom?

Layers of lobby groups have grown between the Crown and 203 constitutionally mandated BC bands.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs addresses the annual BC cabinet and First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver, Nov. 4, 2025. On the stage from right: Premier David Eby, Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee, and Cowichan hereditary Chief Shana Thomas of the First Nations Summit.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs addresses the annual BC cabinet and First Nations leadership gathering in Vancouver, Nov. 4, 2025. On the stage from right: Premier David Eby, Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee, and Cowichan hereditary Chief Shana Thomas of the First Nations Summit.Image courtesy of BC Assembly of First Nations
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Indigenous
David Eby
Opinion
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DRIPA
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