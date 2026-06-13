Opinion

FLETCHER: FIFA World Cup fever hits BC and Canada right in the deficit

BC premier boasts of using local turf for temporary field as province’s costs top $700 million for seven also-ran matches.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and BC Premier David Eby model their FIFA World Cup Team Canada jerseys at the Western Premiers’ Conference in Kananaskis, May 26, 2026.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and BC Premier David Eby model their FIFA World Cup Team Canada jerseys at the Western Premiers’ Conference in Kananaskis, May 26, 2026.BC government photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
David Eby
Danielle Smith
Wab Kinew
Costs
Premier Scott Moe
Opinion
Fifa
Opinion Column
FIFA World Cup 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news