Opinion

FLETCHER: ‘Fossil gas’ is the new ‘tar sands’ in BC environmentalism

As sanity begins to return to energy policy, the forces of hippy science renew their resistance.
Burrard Thermal Power Plant at Port Moody was shut down in 2016 as BC Hydro was required to use only renewable sources. Its decommissioning will take until 2030, with BC Hydro already in need of reliable backup power.
Burrard Thermal Power Plant at Port Moody was shut down in 2016 as BC Hydro was required to use only renewable sources. Its decommissioning will take until 2030, with BC Hydro already in need of reliable backup power. Wikimedia Commons photo
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