Opinion

FLETCHER: Got a big project? You need a life coach for that

Federal and provincial governments build bureaucracies to navigate bureaucracy.
Dawn Farrell, the former CEO of Trans Mountain Corp., who guided the oil pipeline twinning project through to completion, is now chief executive of Canada’s Major Projects Office.
Dawn Farrell, the former CEO of Trans Mountain Corp., who guided the oil pipeline twinning project through to completion, is now chief executive of Canada’s Major Projects Office.Image courtesy of the Government of Canada
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Pipelines
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Federal Government
Construction
Opinion
Opinion Column
Major Projects Office
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