Opinion

FLETCHER: Heat pumps hyped as Canada’s solution may be overcooked

Lifestyle pitch promotes replacing even baseboard heaters with fans, pumps, and coolant lines.
Heat pump installed at an older home, with electric power and hoses to circulate coolant to interior spaces. This works well in a mild climate to replace an oil furnace, but it’s now being subsidized to replace conventional electric heat as well.
Heat pump installed at an older home, with electric power and hoses to circulate coolant to interior spaces. This works well in a mild climate to replace an oil furnace, but it’s now being subsidized to replace conventional electric heat as well.Photo by Tom Fletcher
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