Opinion

FLETCHER: He’s not a lumberjack, and we’re not okay

Eby’s Mr. Dressup act attempts to divert public attention away from BC’s homegrown economic problems.
BC Premier David Eby congratulates rapper Shane Kimber on his performance at a news conference to protest US tariffs at Victoria’s inner harbour, Sept. 8, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby congratulates rapper Shane Kimber on his performance at a news conference to protest US tariffs at Victoria’s inner harbour, Sept. 8, 2026. BC government photo
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