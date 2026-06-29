Opinion

FLETCHER: Hydro is hot again as BC reverses course on energy

Fourth Peace River dam, coastal run-of-river complex, back on the table after BC NDP fought against them.
Work camp for BC’s first major run-of-river power project at Toba Inlet on the remote BC central coast, February 2009.
Work camp for BC’s first major run-of-river power project at Toba Inlet on the remote BC central coast, February 2009. Photo courtesy of Plutonic Power
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