Statue of English explorer James Cook at Victoria Harbour is splattered with paint, August 2020. On Canada Day the following year, after annual celebrations were cancelled in the wake of secret grave claims at Kamloops, the statue was torn down by a mob and thrown into the harbour.
Statue of English explorer James Cook at Victoria Harbour is splattered with paint, August 2020. On Canada Day the following year, after annual celebrations were cancelled in the wake of secret grave claims at Kamloops, the statue was torn down by a mob and thrown into the harbour.Image courtesy of Tom Fletcher
Opinion

FLETCHER: It’s time to restore the broken history of Canada

BC’s lost statues symbolize how the country has been led astray.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
History
Paintings
Opinion
Opinion Column
Statutes
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news