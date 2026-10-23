FLETCHER: Lorne Doerkson rides a different trail towards BC government

David Eby’s campaign throws all the mud it can find, with some coming back into his face.

BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson announces an endorsement in his home constituency of Cariboo-Chilcotin, October 17, 2026. Alex Gavin (left) is a heavy-duty mechanic who says Doerkson reminds him of his grandfather, Alex Fraser, a long-time Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA and BC highways minister from 1975 to 1986. Image courtesy of ChatGPT/Lorne Doerkson/Facebook