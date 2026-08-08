Opinion

FLETCHER: Many shades of green — the evolution of Gregor Robertson

From ‘Juice Man’ to NDP climate warrior to condo-king mayor to Carney’s housing minister.
BC Premier David Eby, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson walk to an announcement of subsidizing new home construction and buying unsold condos for social housing, June 18, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby, Prime Minister Mark Carney, and federal Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson walk to an announcement of subsidizing new home construction and buying unsold condos for social housing, June 18, 2026.BC government photo
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