Opinion

FLETCHER: New pipeline would carry twice as much as Northern Gateway

Environmental opposition to the new crude super-port at Tsawwassen, BC, will be typically selective.
BC Ferries vessel leaves Tsawwassen terminal, passing Roberts Bank coal and container terminal. A planned expansion of the Roberts Bank terminal is now also the proposed site of an oil port to load Very Large Crude Carriers.
BC Ferries vessel leaves Tsawwassen terminal, passing Roberts Bank coal and container terminal. A planned expansion of the Roberts Bank terminal is now also the proposed site of an oil port to load Very Large Crude Carriers.Photo by Tom Fletcher
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