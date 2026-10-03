Opinion

FLETCHER: Politicians rush to the front of the LNG parade

A faction of David Eby’s NDP clearly doesn’t support natural gas development.
The first tanker prepares to load at LNG Canada’s new terminal at Kitimat, April 2025. The shipment marked the first time Canadian natural gas was exported to anywhere other than the United States.
The first tanker prepares to load at LNG Canada’s new terminal at Kitimat, April 2025. The shipment marked the first time Canadian natural gas was exported to anywhere other than the United States. Image courtesy of ChatGPT/LNG Canada photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Stephen Harper
David Eby
West Coast
Lng
Bc Conservatives
Opinion
John Hogan
Opinion Column
Kitimat Lng Project
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news