Opinion

FLETCHER: Provincial booze barons stir up a Trump trade hangover

Provinces cling to prohibition-era regulations to keep collecting huge middleman markups.
BC Premier David Eby announces a ban on selected US alcohol products in private and government retail stores, March 2025.
BC Premier David Eby announces a ban on selected US alcohol products in private and government retail stores, March 2025. BC government photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Opinion
Opinion Column
Trade War
BC NDP Premier David Eby
US Alcohol
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news