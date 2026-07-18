Opinion

FLETCHER: Secrecy increases as public objects to indigenous land control

Park closures continue, province restricts information on huge northwest BC mineral deal.
Green Lake Provincial Park in BC’s Cariboo region
Green Lake Provincial Park in BC’s Cariboo regionBC Parks photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
Indigenous
British Columbia
Opinion
Opinion Column
Land Claims
aboriginal title
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news