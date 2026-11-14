Opinion

FLETCHER: Slowly, Carney’s Canada steps back from ‘net zero by 2050’

Three decades of jet-setting climate conferences pile up promises, as carbon fuel use continues to rise.
Canada is slowly stepping back from its pledge to reach net zero by 2050.
Canada is slowly stepping back from its pledge to reach net zero by 2050.Image courtesy of AI
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Climate Change
Net Zero
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
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net zero by 2050
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