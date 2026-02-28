Opinion

FLETCHER: The problem with being our own best customer

‘Industrial strategy’ is just another flavour of state control.
BC Premier David Eby stands in front of a Canadian Coast Guard station at Victoria to promote a new $400 million “strategic investment fund” to subsidize shipbuilding and other industrial and defence projects, February 25, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby stands in front of a Canadian Coast Guard station at Victoria to promote a new $400 million “strategic investment fund” to subsidize shipbuilding and other industrial and defence projects, February 25, 2026.Image courtesy of BC government
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
West Coast
Opinion
Opinion Column
military procurement

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news