Opinion

FLETCHER: There’s a political crisis in BC (no, not the Conservatives)

David Eby’s NDP barely hanging on as the storm begins to pass among his opponents.
BC Premier David Eby announces legislation for a new North West Transmission Line, Nov. 17, 2025. The province didn't need a law to build a new power line; the legislation gives cabinet control over who gets electricity.
BC Premier David Eby announces legislation for a new North West Transmission Line, Nov. 17, 2025. The province didn't need a law to build a new power line; the legislation gives cabinet control over who gets electricity. Image courtesy of BC government
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
David Eby
British Columbia
Bc Conservatives
John Rustad
Bc Ndp
Opinion
Opinion Column

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news