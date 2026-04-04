Opinion

FLETCHER: Vancouver's Downtown Eastside is a $1 million-a-day failure nobody wants to fix

Larry Campbell's six-month revelation — that nobody tracks outcomes, nobody coordinates services, and nobody's accountable — shouldn't have cost a dime.
Tent camp being set up on Pandora Street in Victoria, 2025. Drug user camps similar to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside have sprung up in many communities.
Tent camp being set up on Pandora Street in Victoria, 2025. Drug user camps similar to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside have sprung up in many communities.Image courtesy of Tom Fletcher
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Bc
Vancouver
Homeless
Downtown Eastside
Drug Addicts
Opinion
Opinion Column
Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

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