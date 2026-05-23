Opinion

FLETCHER: Without Crown land rights, Eby’s all hat and no cattle

BC beef industry joins constitutional challenge to DRIPA as investors head for the hills.
BC Premier David Eby attends Beef Day, an annual barbecue on the grounds of the legislature, May 5, 2026.
BC Premier David Eby attends Beef Day, an annual barbecue on the grounds of the legislature, May 5, 2026. BC government photo
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