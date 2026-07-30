Opinion

FORD: Press Progress claims my lawsuit is a frivolous SLAPP action — here are the facts

Former United Conservative Party nomination candidate Caylan Ford (left) and Press Progress editor Luke LeBrun.
Former United Conservative Party nomination candidate Caylan Ford (left) and Press Progress editor Luke LeBrun. WS Canva
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Caylan Ford
Defamation
Press Progress
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