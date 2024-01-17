FORSETH: A feeble attempt to make a silk purse out of a sow's ear

So, the prime minister has called a cabinet retreat in Montréal next week, supposedly to 'prioritize efforts to support the middle class.'A likely tale. Trying to come up with messaging to conceal what he and that cabinet have irretrievably ravaged, would be closer.The announcement says cabinet will "focus on delivering action on the issues that matter most to Canadians." That, of course, is that voters soon see the last of this prime minister in office. However, there is an acknowledgment of the damage they have done by admitting they will have to talk about bringing down the cost of living, building more homes, creating good-paying jobs, improving our health care system, keeping our communities safe and helping the middle class get ahead. The announcement is actually quite a summary of their core failure as a government. The rhetoric is noteworthy after nine years of their misguided administration that has hurt us all.Cabinet will also discuss Canada’s relationship with the United States ahead of this fall’s presidential election. Canada will be in for a rough ride economically, as we have lost our traditional favour with the USA, wherein both the Democrats and Republicans have developed an “America First” economic attitude. Canada’s out-of-step performance with the USA has sidelined Canada from our historical economic relationships and benefits.“The retreat will help advance our plan to build a strong economy and a strong future,” they continue.There's another empty hope. Our country is now in such bad shape mere retreats won’t sufficiently address the problems the Liberals have made. We need a visionary shift away from the Liberal social wokism which has brought hurtful consequences for the cost of living, basic public safety and environmental behaviour. The retreat announcement quotes the prime minister, “The promise of Canada is a promise that every generation can reach even higher than those who came before. This cabinet retreat, we are focused on securing that promise." "This team is squarely focused on advancing our work to build more homes, create good-paying jobs, bring down the cost of living, support the middle class and make life better for Canadians.” Sadly, when Canadians hear such “air”, it is a specific reminder of what the Liberal administration has not achieved and the hope that voters gave which has been dishonoured. Remember how a few years ago they were always talking about building it back better? I don't know about you, but I'd settle for them just putting it back the way they found it.