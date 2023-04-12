Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: In his newly published book, he talks about attacking many of the same problems his state faces in its dealings with Washington, as Canadians face with their own federal government.

 Image courtesy of Twitter

A new political book about hope just arrived.

It was an encouraging read from Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, entitled “The Courage to Be Free.” Even though the book is an American treatise, the cultural challenges and needed prescriptions seem most relevant to Canada. I thoroughly enjoyed it and highly recommend it. 

DeSantis book cover

The Courage to be Free. Governor Ron DeSantis's manifesto to America will resonate with many Canadians.

(2) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

“If doing the right thing results in losing an election, then so be it.” An atypical politician for sure.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Very hopeful

The demon elites need to be exposed at every level

Like over turning a rock to expose the maggots to sunlight

