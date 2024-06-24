Opinion

FORSETH: At last, Trudeau names Iran's terror... but it took a byelection to do it

Even the destruction of Ukrainian International's Flight PS572 in 2020, was not enough for the Trudeau Liberals to hold accountable those responsible — the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. What it took was a byelection in Toronto St. Paul's, where 15% of residents are Jewish — and they remember that it is Iran that funded the Hamas attack on Israel in October last year. Writer Paul Forseth considers the hypocrisy of the government's approach.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps
Toronto-St. Paul's byelection
Zahra "Ziba" Kazemi-Ahmadabadi

