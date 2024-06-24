FORSETH: At last, Trudeau names Iran's terror... but it took a byelection to do it

On June 19, the government finally acted to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity. It was about time.As Pierre Poilievre said the House of Commons: “A vote in Parliament in favour of banning the IRGC was not enough to convince the Prime Minister to list it as a terrorist organization six years ago. The organization killing 55 Canadians in an unprovoked attack on a passenger aircraft was not enough to make him do it. Even its role in the October 7 attack (Israel) and its subsequent role in inciting hatred on our streets was not enough. It took a byelection (Toronto--St. Paul's) for the Prime Minister to change his mind. Why is the Prime Minister always putting his political security above national security?”Prime Minister Trudeau answered by completely ignoring the question, and instead read from a departmental paper. “Today we have listed the IRGC as a terrorist entity. This sends a strong message that Canada will use all tools of our disposal to hold the Iranian regime to account. There can be no impunity for Iran's disregard for human rights and its support of terrorism. This is yet another of the extremely strong measures we have taken against the Iranian regime, some of the strongest measures in the world.”While some say the measure was very late in coming to the international table, I observe political maneuvering ahead of the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection. Canada’s designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization is a welcomed move. However, it has significance for cultural groups in this close race, to be decided today.Organizations designated as “terrorist” by Canada are groups that have been formally “listed” by law. Since December 2001, the Anti-terrorism Act has allowed for section 83.05 of the Canadian Criminal Code to be invoked to maintain a list of "entities" engaged in terrorism, facilitating it, or acting on behalf of such an entity.After years of delay, Canada finally showed some resolve in international affairs. However, of deep concern is the revelation that perhaps as many as 700 operatives in Canada are nefariously linked to the Islamic dictatorship of Iran. This additional legal designation now criminalizes the IRGC’s subversive activities, including espionage, money laundering and potentially terrorist violence. That is, participating in IRGC activities is now a criminal offence: the legal listing helps law enforcement to prosecute terror-related activity within Canada.In a news release, the Government of Canada stated: "Based on their actions, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the IRGC has knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in, or facilitated terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with an entity that has knowingly carried out terrorist activity. Listing the IRGC means that they are a terrorist group." But, for years there have been ample grounds to show that the IRGC and their leaders in Iran have been engaged in terrorism. Canadians of Iranian descent have long protested against Iran’s repression and crimes against humanity. Since the 1979 Revolution, when the Islamic rulers seized power, dissidents have been imprisoned, tortured, and executed — including some with Canadian citizenship. The brutality of the Iranian regime and the IRGC came to global attention when nationwide protests erupted after Mahsa Amini was murdered by the so-called “morality police” while in custody. Canada will never forget Zahra "Ziba" Kazemi-Ahmadabadi, an Iranian-Canadian freelance photojournalist. She gained notoriety for her arrest in Iran, and the deplorable circumstances of her custody when her jailers killed her in July 2003..The Islamic Regime has been brutal to its own people, especially women. It routinely murders internal political opponents. Its sponsorship of international terrorism is well documented.Adding to many atrocities, Iran shot down International Airlines Flight 752 in January 2020, killing 176, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.This tragic event revealed the regime’s disregard for human life and it alone should have forced the Canadian government to act according to advice. But, it did not, even though the European Parliament passed an amendment calling for the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on the EU's terrorist list.Over the years, I was happy to stand with the Iranian community to push for the IRGC’s listing. The United States made such a designation in April 2019. The IRGC’s support for terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad should not be tolerated. The thousands of rockets fired into Israeli residential areas by Hamas and Hezbollah since October 7, were supplied by the IRGC. Given the state of violence in the world, I say the government designation is better late than never. There could hardly be a more straightforward case for listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization and let us all hope the listing undermines Iran’s ability to use Canada as a base. Canada must not be a haven for terrorism, and with a significant number of IRGC operatives still in Canada, law enforcement faces a challenge.Global Human Rights Organizations have advocated for this for years, but Canada has been very late in setting matters right. Canada should lead the G7 nations in helping to isolate Iran. Canada must take a stand against authoritarian undemocratic regimes. It seems clear that the final motivator to act was the damaging political heat they received in Toronto. It took a byelection (Toronto--St. Paul's) for the government to change policy. The Liberal government's way is to put their political security above national security.