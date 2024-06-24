FORSETH: At last, Trudeau names Iran's terror... but it took a byelection to do it

Even the destruction of Ukrainian International's Flight PS572 in 2020, was not enough for the Trudeau Liberals to hold accountable those responsible — the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. What it took was a byelection in Toronto St. Paul's, where 15% of residents are Jewish — and they remember that it is Iran that funded the Hamas attack on Israel in October last year. Writer Paul Forseth considers the hypocrisy of the government's approach. Aeronews