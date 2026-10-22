Opinion

FORSETH: BC election — the final days are here

Voters are ignoring the costed platforms and betting on the emotional appeal of the leaders.
David Eby and Lorne Doerksen
David Eby and Lorne DoerksenImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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David Eby
Bc Conservatives
Bc Ndp
Platforms
Opinion
Opinion Column
Lorne Doerkson
2026 BC election
Costed Platforms
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Western Standard
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