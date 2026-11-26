Since the resounding political choice made by BC voters on October 24, during the first weeks of reflection and analysis, two platform policy issues appear to have defenders against the Conservative commitment to change: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) and the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).The defenders of SOGI programming in schools won’t go quietly. SOGI first came into being from lobby groups who promoted a body of supplementary teaching aids that were presented as anti-bullying materials. The BC Ministry of Education eventually endorsed these supplemental resources. Parents and the broader society were unaware of what was really happening.SOGI teaching resources did not originate as a single government program or a new school subject. It developed through decades of sexual-minority advocacy, human-rights law, educational policy discussions, and eventually a partnership between the BC government and the ARC Foundation.Its formal introduction into BC’s school system happened primarily in 2016, under the BC Liberal government of former premier Christy Clark. Before 2016, the underlying movement for greater recognition of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools had developed over many years. Strident pressure groups in the US, which achieved significant media attention, influenced the movement, including GLSEN (pronounced “glisten”), the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network, founded in 1990. Its mission is to insinuate a sexual-minority activist agenda into kindergarten-to-grade-12 schools nationwide by forming community chapters of followers and activists.The current BC SOGI materials rest on an assumption with little evidence. It says: “With higher levels of discrimination and bullying, and lower levels of family, school, and community support, LGBTQ youth face higher risks for significant health challenges, including suicidal thoughts and attempts, and problem substance use. However, when LGBTQ youth experience safe and supportive schools and families, they are much less likely to report these health challenges.” (Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc, Director and Professor, UBC School of Nursing).Sexual-minority advocacy organizations pressed governments and school districts to address alleged discrimination, bullying, and exclusion. However, BC school districts did not face the widespread problem described, though occasional issues did occur. Nevertheless, human-rights law increasingly recognized sexual orientation as a protected characteristic. Outside researchers raised concerns about the experiences of gay, lesbian, and transgender students. Some individual BC school districts developed their own policies before the BC initiative.For example, Burnaby School District held its first LGBTQ Advisory Committee meeting in March 2010 and adopted a Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity policy in June 2011. Thus, SOGI was not entirely new when the BC government acted in 2016.The ARC Foundation was central to implementing SOGI 123. Yet the BC government and the ARC Foundation eventually parted ways. The BC Ministry of Education cut funding, and the ARC Foundation received $200,000 in 2025-26 but $0 this fiscal year. The government said it did not directly control SOGI 123, but teachers could still use its approved resources. Despite widespread community pushback, the NDP defended SOGI materials in the 2026 election campaign.ARC’s mission was to provide teachers with professional development, classroom resources, lesson plans, and guidance on school policies. The BC SOGI Educator Network began as a pilot project in the 2016-17 school year, initially involving nine school districts.After some implementation experience, parents became alarmed, and some even resorted to street protests in 2023, when the educational establishment condescendingly shut them down when they complained. The community debate and outrage on both sides ensued with considerable media attention. It later became a political issue when the NDP government appeared entrenched, and the political opposition sided with the contrarian parental views.The topic became a test of political legitimacy and grassroots accountability. During the BC Conservative Party leadership race, the SOGI controversy became a purity test for conservatism. The 2026 Conservative election campaign document had the elimination of SOGI as a headline policy plank.It said: “Every child should leave school with a strong academic foundation and a clear path into employment, trades, or further academic education.”“We will get education back to basics and teach literacy, mathematics and subject knowledge, support teachers in complex classrooms, further limit phone use in schools, and give parents clear information about their children’s curriculum and progress.”“Schools should be safe places to learn, with clear expectations and respect for every child. We will make it easier for educators to establish order, and we will enable School Liaison Officer programs.”“We will repeal SOGI 123 and instead address bullying directly. We will protect students on an ongoing basis from any harassment based on personal characteristics.”“Prepare students for life. Before graduation, students will learn financial literacy—budgeting, saving, interest and credit—alongside civics, citizenship and digital and AI safety. Students will also complete a Holocaust-education unit.”.The controversy over SOGI in British Columbia deserves examination, because two questions should not be confused.First, was it necessary to protect children from discrimination, bullying, and exclusion because of sexual orientation or gender identity? The evidence suggests no emerging system-wide problem, but isolated cases were magnified to promote the SOGI agenda.Second, was SOGI implemented in a way that respected children’s developmental stages, parental responsibilities, freedom of conscience, and the proper boundaries of classroom teaching? Parents were largely excluded from the implementation. There were anecdotal reports with some alarmism.Those are different questions. Supporting the dignity and safety of sexual-minority students does not require accepting every educational practice introduced under the SOGI banner. Equally, questioning SOGI implementation does not mean opposing the protection of sexual-minority children.A useful way to understand the controversy is to examine the original policy, the reasons for parental resistance, and the evidence concerning implementation.What was SOGI supposed to accomplish?In British Columbia, SOGI stands for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, and the provincial initiative followed two key developments in 2016. In July, the province amended its Human Rights Code to include gender identity and expression as protected grounds. Then, in September, the Ministry of Education directed school authorities to add explicit protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to their codes of conduct. SOGI 123 subsequently supplied the resources for teachers.Its stated objectives were fourfold: visibility, meaning recognition of different sexual orientations and gender identities; protection, meaning the prevention of discrimination, harassment, and bullying; inclusion, meaning that students feel welcome and respected; and acceptance of these aims as legitimate educational and human-rights objectives.An important distinction: SOGI 123 is not itself a separate provincially prescribed subject or course. It is a collection of educational resources and implementation guidance. However, some underlying curriculum requirements and anti-discrimination obligations were mandatory. That distinction matters when evaluating claims about what schools were required to teach..Why did SOGI alarm and offend so many parents?There were several distinct concerns. It is important not to dismiss all of them as misinformation or prejudice. Parents worried about their role in raising their children compared to the government. Parents generally accept that schools should model social respect. The disagreement arose when schools began addressing questions of gender identity, personal identity, and how children should understand themselves. System defenders dismissed parental concerns.Sometimes there was a presumption that parents would not understand and would offer uninformed resistance, while teachers and the system knew best. Consequently, the approach with parents was sometimes minimalist and denial-based. There appeared to be a crusade agenda for SOGI, and parents were the obstacle to the enlightenment. Additionally, the “professional development days” for teachers were used to inculcate teachers, along with the unprofessional advocacy of the teachers’ union.Many parents believed these matters involved deeply held family, philosophical, or religious values, and should not be introduced without parental knowledge and involvement. Many parents felt schools had no business discussing such topics.The underlying question was: Where does the school’s responsibility to educate end, and where does the parent’s responsibility to guide their child begin? That is a legitimate public-policy question. In the macro sense, the BC provincial election answered it.Parents also objected to introducing concepts such as gender fluidity, gender identity, and sexual orientation to very young children. On occasion, there were accusations of pornography.Parents rightly questioned whether children in kindergarten and elementary school could properly understand these concepts. Were the lessons unnecessarily complicated and not age-appropriate? Were the distinctions between biological sex and gender identity being explained adequately, or should they ever be raised in a school context? Were children being encouraged or groomed to adopt particular interpretations, rather than being allowed to develop their own understandings shaped by family culture?There is a difference between telling a six-year-old that some children have two mothers and teaching a child a more complex theory of gender identity. Children seem to adapt to blended families. But raising these topics was seen as outside the school’s legitimate business.There was a lack of transparency and consultation. Parents wanted to know which books were being used, what classroom exercises were being conducted, and what teachers were saying about gender identity. They also asked whether they could review instructional materials, what happened when a child raised questions about their own identity, and whether they would be informed about significant developments involving their children..Even when schools had good intentions, poor communication undermined parental confidence.There were religious and philosophical disagreements. Religious families believe that sex and gender have particular moral and theological meanings. They worried that school policies might create an expectation that families and children must accept a particular worldview. The difficulty is that public schools must accommodate religious diversity while also protecting students from discrimination. Neither responsibility should erase the other. Parental objections frequently concerned both the regulation of children’s gender identities and the role of the state in publicly funded education.Were there documented excesses in classroom implementation?The media reported enough to raise concern. Some widely reported controversies involved classroom resources and school practices. For example, there was the Chilliwack school library controversy in 2023. Some parents objected to books available in school libraries, including Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer. They considered some illustrations and sexual content inappropriate for children. The RCMP investigated a specific complaint alleging child pornography. Police concluded that the material did not meet the strict Criminal Code definition of child pornography. However, the material was obviously offensive.Once the door was opened, parents or even local school administrators could not monitor every classroom for the few teachers who used the opportunity to pursue their unprofessional agenda. Additionally, given the implied threats from the teachers’ union, system-wide trust between parents and the system broke down.The Coquitlam teacher disciplinary case of 2019-20 is another example. An elementary school teacher distributed anti-SOGI pamphlets to a parent advisory committee member and made statements about the initiative being harmful. The teacher later acknowledged professional misconduct under pressure and received disciplinary consequences. This is a documented example of the controversy affecting professional conduct and the pressure to conform. It appears most teachers went along to get along, especially given the teachers’ union’s pro-SOGI policy.What does the research actually say about SOGI’s effects?Some evidence suggested the initiative achieved some of its objectives. In October 2024, UBC’s Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre (SARAVYC) published a mixed-methods evaluation of SOGI 123. It examined 98,000 students in Grades 7–12 across 482 schools. The researchers reported decreases in bullying and sexual-orientation discrimination among both LGBQ+ and heterosexual students. They also examined difficulties in implementing SOGI supports. However, the evidence does not show that SOGI use directly drove community change; rather, it likely ran parallel to broader shifts in societal attitudes toward accepting differences..Research did not establish that SOGI lessons were appropriate, that every teacher implemented the resources properly, or that every parental concern was unfounded. Changes observed across survey years also do not prove that SOGI caused any social improvement or harm. However, the mere existence and use of the materials may have created new conflicts. There is a distinction between evaluating whether a policy produces overall benefits and investigating whether particular classroom practices were acceptable.Why did the controversy become so bitter?The disagreement became about far more than educational materials. At stake were competing understandings of parental authority and children’s developing autonomy, of religious freedom and freedom of expression, and of human rights and equality. It also raised questions about the authority of teachers and school administrators, the appropriate role of government in shaping children’s education, and the rights of parents and the limits of the state.How can reasonableness and fairness be restored?Regardless of how things unfold over the next couple of years, parents need full transparency. Parents should be able to inspect instructional materials and understand and consent to what is taught.The original purpose of SOGI — protecting children from discrimination and bullying — was the initial sales pitch, to address a huge problem in the schools that authorities did not know they had. Implementing SOGI in schools appears to have strained parent-school relationships. Moreover, a well-meaning objective does not give an educational initiative immunity from scrutiny. Parents were entitled to ask questions about classroom content, age appropriateness, transparency, and the limits of school authority. Those questions should have been addressed through open consultation and evidence, rather than dismissed wholesale as prejudice or misinformation.Conversely, allegations of indoctrination or widespread classroom misconduct need evidence, not simply repetition and an emotional defence. The greatest failure in this controversy may have been the erosion of trust between families and educational institutions. Schools need parental confidence to educate children effectively. Parents need confidence that teachers will exercise professional judgment. Students across the spectrum need confidence that their schools will protect them and encourage growth and positive self-actualization.SOGI has its defenders. Can British Columbia establish an educational policy that protects children from discrimination while also protecting parents’ rights, religious freedom, freedom of conscience, and the developmental interests of all? I believe that is the question that deserves careful, sensitive public examination, as the government proceeds to fulfil its electoral promise to exclude SOGI materials from schools.