Federal Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, prime driver of carbon taxes in Canada. The Government of BC is an enthusiastic supporter — too enthusiastic, in the view of writer Paul Forseth.
In British Columbia, the carbon tax is scheduled to keep increasing until it hits an additional 24.22 cents a litre for gasoline in 2026.
The excuse is carbon tax puts a price on pollution (although CO2 is plant food, not pollution) to encourage people, businesses and industry to reduce emissions and switch to cleaner, more sustainable (although mostly imaginary) economic activity and to invest in low-carbon innovation. (Another fantasy.)
It is hokum. Yet, the carbon tax is an important part of the province’s 'CleanBC plan.' The magnitude of the government fairy tale is so audacious it goes over people’s heads. Citizens of good will tend not to believe that government blatantly lies and peddles myths of such magnitude, on government websites.
The BC government falsely claims, for example, rebates will be redistributed to lower-income people through personal income tax forms and automatically calculated when filing the income tax return. The B.C. Climate Action Tax Credit is a quarterly payment from the Government of BC, to residents, to help offset carbon taxes paid by individuals and families.
It was supposed to be revenue neutral.
Sadly, it is not.
The current carbon tax rate is $50 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) and is applied to the purchase and use of most fossil fuels in BC; there is a published schedule for annual tax increases to come. The BC NDP is admitting how it's going to punish communities through this disincentive penalty tax, to try to coerce people to do things that are unrealistic or impossible.
The NDP says as part of the ‘Roadmap to 2030,’ B.C.’s carbon tax will meet or exceed any federal carbon price requirements starting in 2023. The numbers reveal that politically, the NDP and Liberals are just one cabal.
In political contrast to the BC NDP government, the leader of the official opposition, the BC United Party Leader Kevin Falcon says that for now, he accepts the BC Carbon Tax. But unlike the NDP, he will ensure that a BC United government will keep the tax revenue neutral to consumers.
All provinces are in the clutches of the federal government for this monstrous scam. Until Canadians rid themselves of the federal scourge, there will be no truth in political advertising, and we will pay and pay.
Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
(1) comment
Taxation doesn't slow down consumption unless there's a cheaper and better alternative. Renewables just aren't there yet, since they're neither cheaper, nor are they better.
