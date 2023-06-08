Carbon Tax
In British Columbia, the carbon tax is scheduled to keep increasing until it hits an additional 24.22 cents a litre for gasoline in 2026.

The excuse is carbon tax puts a price on pollution (although CO2 is plant food, not pollution) to encourage people, businesses and industry to reduce emissions and switch to cleaner, more sustainable (although mostly imaginary) economic activity and to invest in low-carbon innovation. (Another fantasy.)

Steven Guilbeault

Federal Minister for the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, prime driver of carbon taxes in Canada. The Government of BC is an enthusiastic supporter —  too enthusiastic, in the view of writer Paul Forseth.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Taxation doesn't slow down consumption unless there's a cheaper and better alternative. Renewables just aren't there yet, since they're neither cheaper, nor are they better.

